Rare 'super blue blood moon' dazzles sky gazers

(CNN) Sky gazers across the world were treated Wednesday to a rare celestial convergence dubbed a "super blue blood moon."

The cosmic event -- a combination of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon -- will be visible in the western hemisphere for the first time in 152 years.

Where can people see it?

People in Australia, Asia and parts of Russia were treated to the lunar triple whammy during moonrise on January 31, while the show kicked off in North America from 5:51 a.m. ET.

Global map showing the different timings that areas across the world will be experiencing the "super blue blood moon"

NASA predicted the best spots to watch the entire celestial show were California and western Canada.