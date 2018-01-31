Breaking News

Rare 'super blue blood moon' dazzles sky gazers

By Zahid Mahmood, CNN

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

Get ready to witness a super blue blood moon
Get ready to witness a super blue blood moon

    Get ready to witness a super blue blood moon

Get ready to witness a super blue blood moon 00:51

(CNN)Sky gazers across the world were treated Wednesday to a rare celestial convergence dubbed a "super blue blood moon."

The cosmic event -- a combination of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon -- will be visible in the western hemisphere for the first time in 152 years.

Where can people see it?

People in Australia, Asia and parts of Russia were treated to the lunar triple whammy during moonrise on January 31, while the show kicked off in North America from 5:51 a.m. ET.
    Global map showing the different timings that areas across the world will be experiencing the &quot;super blue blood moon&quot;
    Global map showing the different timings that areas across the world will be experiencing the "super blue blood moon"
    NASA predicted the best spots to watch the entire celestial show were California and western Canada.
    The super blue blood moon will not be visible in western Europe or most of Africa and South America, but CNN will be updating this story all day with pictures and video from people who were able to witness the eclipse.
    Latest photos

    Shirley Tomioka took a photo of the lunar convergence from her terrace in Tokyo, Japan.
    Joe Stuart took this incredible 15 minute time-lapse from his house in Melbourne in Australia. He told CNN: "It was amazing, it looked like it was popping out of the sky!"
    Richard Tuffin told CNN he witnessed the spectacle with his two daughters at 8:00 p.m. in Canberra, Australia, watching together as the moon rose high into the sky.
    Across the globe in the US, Drew Carlisle drove 45 minutes to North Carolina to the top of a ramp, where he took this timelapse of the super moon rising behind the Bank of America tower.
    In Brooklyn, Jennifer Khordi took this picture-perfect photo a little after 7:00 a.m. ET.
    Mitch Dean braved the bitter cold on the roof to take in the eclipse, and had the added bonus of a clear sky from his apartment in New York.
    Jacqui Beven battled through the mosquitoes to get this photo of the moon rising over the Rubicon River in Tasmania's Narawantapu National Park.

    What is a 'Super blue blood moon?'

    A "super blue blood moon" rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on January 31, 2018, on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. The rare phenomenon occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    A "super blue blood moon" rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on January 31, 2018, on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. The rare phenomenon occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    The full moon is seen over the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The full moon is seen over the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Cloud obscures the supermoon in Legazpi City in the Philippines.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    Cloud obscures the supermoon in Legazpi City in the Philippines.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    An airplane passes the full moon before landing in Seoul, South Korea.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    An airplane passes the full moon before landing in Seoul, South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.
    Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
    A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    A "supermoon" occurs when a full moon falls at the same time as its perigee, which is the closest point of the moon's orbit with the Earth. This makes the moon larger and brighter by 14%, according to NASA. The first supermoon of 2018 took place on New Year's Day and was previously described by NASA as the "biggest and brightest" one expected for the entire year.
    As the popular idiom suggests, blue moons are rare and refer to when there is a second full moon in one calendar month.
    To complete the "lunar trifecta," the blood element is not a sign that the end is nigh, but occurs during a lunar eclipse when faint red sunbeams peek out around the edges of the Earth, giving it a reddish copper color.
    Virtual Telescope will be streaming the event live for anyone unable to view the eclipse up close.
    There are usually a couple of lunar eclipses each year so if you do miss it this time around, the next one will happen on July 27 -- though it won't be visible in North America. It'll be a long wait for skywatchers in the US as Johnston predicts the next visible lunar eclipse will be on January 21, 2019.