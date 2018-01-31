Rare 'super blue blood moon'
Rare 'super blue blood moon'
Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
The moon rises over the head of a Chinese dragon statue at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The supermoon is seen behind the US flag at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
The moon rises over a pagoda in Kumal, Myanmar.
People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
The moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
The supermoon rises over an Olympic rings installation at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, a venue of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
The moon is seen behind a Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
A plane flies into view with the moon in Hong Kong.
The full moon shines over a monument in Vladivostok, Russia.
The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.