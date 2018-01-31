Breaking News

Rare 'super blue blood moon'

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A &quot;super blue blood moon&quot; is seen on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, over Los Angeles. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/26/world/super-blue-blood-moon-guide-2018-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rare phenomenon&lt;/a&gt; occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
A "super blue blood moon" is seen on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, over Los Angeles. The rare phenomenon occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
The moon rises over the head of a Chinese dragon statue at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The moon rises over the head of a Chinese dragon statue at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
The supermoon is seen behind the US flag at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon is seen behind the US flag at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
The moon rises over a pagoda in Kumal, Myanmar.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The moon rises over a pagoda in Kumal, Myanmar.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
The moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia&#39;s Far East.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
The supermoon rises over an Olympic rings installation at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, a venue of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon rises over an Olympic rings installation at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, a venue of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia&#39;s Far East.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
The moon is seen behind a Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The moon is seen behind a Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
A plane flies into view with the moon in Hong Kong.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
A plane flies into view with the moon in Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
The full moon shines over a monument in Vladivostok, Russia.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The full moon shines over a monument in Vladivostok, Russia.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.
Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon'
A man takes a photo of the supermoon rising in Beijing.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
24 supermoon 0131 Los Angeles17 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED Australia29 supermoon 0131 Thailand28 supermoon 0131 Indonesia26 supermoon 0131 Los Angeles27 supermoon 0131 Myanmar14 supermoon 0131 Hong Kong08 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED Russia31 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED South Korea15 supermoon 0131 Thaliand06 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED23 supermoon 0131 New York RESTRICTED25 supermoon 0131 Los Angeles18 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED Lebanon20 supermoon 0131 Los Angeles30 supermoon 0131 Hong Kong22 supermoon 0131 Russia03 supermoon 013121 supermoon 0131 Singapore07 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED01 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED13 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED China12 supermoon 0131 RESTRICTED South Korea
See photos of the "super blue blood moon," appearing on January 31, 2018.