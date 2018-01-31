Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' A "super blue blood moon" is seen on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, over Los Angeles. The rare phenomenon occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all occur at the same time. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' Bicyclists take photos of the supermoon in Lancelin, Australia. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The moon rises over the head of a Chinese dragon statue at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon is seen behind the US flag at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The moon rises over a pagoda in Kumal, Myanmar. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' People use telescopes to view the moon at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon rises over an Olympic rings installation at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, a venue of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon is seen above the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon is seen over trees in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The moon is seen behind a Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon is framed by a cross in Beirut, Lebanon. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The shadow of Earth passes across the supermoon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' A plane flies into view with the moon in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The full moon shines over a monument in Vladivostok, Russia. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon sets behind buildings in Jerusalem. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' A cable car gondola moves past the moon in Singapore. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon passes over the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' The supermoon silhouettes Fort Salgo in Salgotarjan, Hungary. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: Rare 'super blue blood moon' People gather to watch the supermoon in Beijing. Hide Caption 22 of 23