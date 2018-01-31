Simone Biles says she wishes Larry Nassar got 'like 3,000 years' in prison

Story highlights Simon Biles praises judge for letting victims speak out in Nassar case

(CNN) Olympic gymnast Simon Biles praised the "hero" judge who presided over Larry Nassar's recent criminal sentencing for sexual abuse -- but she did have one complaint.

"I wish she would have just given him like a crazy number, like 3,000 years or something. But other than that, she was a boss and she was absolutely amazing," Biles said of Judge Rosemarie Aquilina , who sentenced Nassar last week to 40 to 175 years in prison.

In an emotional interview Wednesday with the "Today" show, Biles talked about how she was able to win four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics, even while dealing with abuse from Nassar.

"I think we're very good at compartmentalizing things, and so we just kind of push it in the back of our heads because we don't want anyone to think of that or we don't want ourselves to think of that," Biles said.

"So once we go out there, we go out with full heart and compete, because that's what we love to do, and represent our country."

