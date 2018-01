Arizona man says he sold ammunition to Las Vegas killer

Story highlights "I'm the guy that sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," man tells CNN affiliate

Douglas Haig says he was identified as person of interest in investigation

(CNN) An Arizona man described as a person of interest in police search warrants following the Las Vegas mass shooting in October says he sold ammunition to attacker Stephen Paddock.

Douglas Haig told CNN affiliate KNXV on Tuesday that he was identified as a person of interest following the massacre that left 58 people dead at a country music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Douglas Haig told KNXV he'll answer questions at a news conference Friday.

"I'm the guy that sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," Haig told the TV station outside his home in Mesa. He declined to provide additional details, saying he will answer questions at a news conference Friday with his attorney.

Haig did not respond to CNN calls Tuesday evening. Las Vegas police officials told CNN the department cannot comment on Haig or any names, and referred CNN to federal authorities.

A judge unsealed search warrant records Tuesday that mentioned a second person of interest in the case but redacted the name. The killer's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had been identified earlier as a person of interest but has since been publicly cleared.

Read More