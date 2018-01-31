Arizona man says he sold ammunition to Las Vegas killer

(CNN) An Arizona man described as a person of interest in police search warrants following the Las Vegas mass shooting in October says he sold ammunition to attacker Stephen Paddock .

"I'm the guy that sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," Haig told the TV station outside his home in Mesa. He declined to provide additional details, saying he will answer questions at a news conference Friday with his attorney.

Haig did not respond to CNN calls Tuesday evening. Las Vegas police officials told CNN the department cannot comment on Haig or any names, and referred CNN to federal authorities.

A judge unsealed search warrant records Tuesday that mentioned a second person of interest in the case but redacted the name. The killer's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had been identified earlier as a person of interest but has since been publicly cleared.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal identified Haig on Tuesday as the second person of interest, which led to his confirmation to reporters. While Danley and Haig were named by law enforcement as persons of interest in search warrant affidavits, neither has been charged with a crime.

Days after the shooting, Haig told Newsweek that agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed him but said he had nothing to do with the crime.

"I've been interviewed, and that's as far as it went. They were following up on a lead, and obviously it went nowhere," he told Newsweek.

Douglas Haig is also the name of a business associate on a website called Specialized Military Ammunition. The website describes itself as "your source for premium, MILSPEC, tracer and incendiary ammunition in popular military calibers," including ammunition that "ignites diesel and kerosene."

It's unclear whether it's the same person. A message posted on the website says it will be closed indefinitely.

"Check back to see if/when we are up and running again," the undated message says.

Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish ordered the documents released after CNN and other media outlets sued to obtain the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department search warrants related to the October 1 shooting.

The judge allowed a small portion of those records to be redacted because "there is an ongoing investigation regarding charges against another individual, arising out of information obtained in connection with the ... shooting, but not directly related to the shooting."

In response to a question from CNN this month, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said another person is under investigation by federal authorities. That person could face federal charges not directly related to the shooting within the next 60 days, the sheriff said January 19.

Lombardo didn't disclose the person's name, saying those details were "under federal grand jury disclosure" rules.

He has repeatedly said Paddock was the only shooter to open fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel onto more than 20,000 people attending the music festival. Paddock died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hundreds of pages of federal court records and search warrant affidavits unsealed this month revealed the inner workings of the early stages of the investigation.