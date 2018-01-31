Story highlights Sunday's forecast: High in Minneapolis will be in the single digits, with a low below zero

Fans will get a reprieve from the cold if they have tickets to the game in indoor stadium

Bloomington, Minnesota (CNN) Typically, the Super Bowl is situated in a warm weather locale.

Not this year. Not even close.

Super Bowl LII is Sunday in Minneapolis, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET). The average high there on February 4 is 26 degrees Fahrenheit, while the low is 9.

That's pretty cold, right? But this year, it's more bone-chilling than usual.

There's no snow in the game day forecast, but the predicted high is 7 degrees, with a low of 5 below zero. Factor in the wind chill, and it likely will feel below zero the whole day.

