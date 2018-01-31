Breaking News

All the lawmakers we know who were on the train that hit a truck

By Daniella Diaz, Lauren Meier and Ashley Killough, CNN

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

Train taking Republicans to retreat hits truck

Washington (CNN)A train carrying members of Congress -- including House Speaker Paul Ryan -- to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine.
Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK.
Here's a look at everyone who was on the train (list of members will be updated):
    CNN's Tal Kopan, Jeff Zeleny, Donald Judd, MJ Lee, Lauren Fox, and Deirdre Walsh contributed to this report.

    CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to remove Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, from the list. They were not on the train Wednesday.