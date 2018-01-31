All the lawmakers we know who were on the train that hit a truck

Washington (CNN)A train carrying members of Congress -- including House Speaker Paul Ryan -- to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.
An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine.
Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK.
Here's a look at everyone who was on the train (list of members will be updated):
- House Speaker Paul Ryan
- Rep. French Hilll, R-Arkansas
- Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California
- Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Michigan
- Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia
- Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Indiana
- Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas
- Rep. Steve Womack, R-Arkansas
- Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota
- Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Pennsylvania
- Rep. Alex Mooney, R-West Virginia
- Rep. Martha McSally, R-Arizona
- Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska
- Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas
- Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas
- Rep. Steve Daines, R-Montana
- Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Georgia
- Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma
- Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida
- Rep. Mark Walker, R-North Carolina
- Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri
- Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas
- Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana
- Rep. Ed Royce, R-California
- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Nebraska
- Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama
- Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon
- Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona
- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
- Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma
- Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas
- Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tennessee
- Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minnesota
- Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado
- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
- Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
- Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio
- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington
- Rep. Karen Handel, R-Georgia
- Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Indiana
- Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas
- Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois
- Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia
- Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Kentucky
- Rep. Jeff Denham, R-California
- Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas
- Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Michigan
- Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisconsin
- Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois
- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
- Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas
- Rep. Dan Donovan, R-New York
- Rep. John Faso, R-New York
- Rep. Gary Palmer, R-New York
- Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa
- Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota
- Rep. Bob Lotta, R-Ohio
- Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Florida
- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Kentucky
- Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Arkansas
- Rep. Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina
- Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin
- Rep. John Katko, R-New York
- Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-New Jersey
- Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-New York
- Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tennessee
- Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California
- Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colorado
- Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Florida
- Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas
- Rep. David Valadao, R-California
- Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Michigan
- Rep. Austin Scott, R-Georgia
- Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky
- Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho
- Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina
- Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina
- Rep. Steve Knight, R-California
- Rep. Leonard Lance, R-New Jersey
- Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine
- Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota
- Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minnesota
- Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Michigan
- Rep. Mimi Walters, R-California
- Rep. Robert Anderholt, R-Alabama
- Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina
- Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas
- Rep. John Carter, R-Texas
- Rep. Tom Rice, R-South Carolina
- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio
- Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania
- Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia
- Rep. Ted Budd, R-North Carolina
- Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colorado
- Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Mississippi
- Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tennessee
CNN's Tal Kopan, Jeff Zeleny, Donald Judd, MJ Lee, Lauren Fox, and Deirdre Walsh contributed to this report.