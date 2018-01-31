Amid global turmoil, Trump leaves ambassador posts empty

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration's decision to drop plans to nominate academic Victor Cha as ambassador to South Korea -- which prompted him to issue a direct challenge to the White House over its consideration of a pre-emptive strike against North Korea -- is the latest decision that leaves a crucial diplomatic post in limbo.

As the post sits empty, so do dozens of other important ambassadorships.

Numerous countries do not currently have a Senate-confirmed US ambassador in place, including key allies alike Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia.

Of the vacant posts, around 30 are still awaiting a nominee, while seven others have nominees pending confirmation.

President Donald Trump also has yet to nominate people for senior roles at many international organizations, and to oversee important regional and issue-based bureaus.

