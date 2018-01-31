The State of the Union, GIF'd

Story highlights President Trump delivered his first State of the Union speech

The audience reaction says a lot about how it was received

(CNN) The best part of any speech is seeing how an audience reacts to it. It's no different in the case of the State of the Union address. While CNN was broadcasting the switched feed, we watched the camera that was focused on getting cutaways of the audience (so you didn't have to).

Seriously, it was probably an hour before I even knew what color tie President Donald Trump was wearing (blue!). I was too focused on what members of Congress and the Cabinet were doing when they knew they were on camera -- and also when they clearly didn't.

To start things off, Trump really took advantage of that no-traffic perk of being the leader of the free world. His speech was scheduled to be delivered at the US Capitol at 9 p.m. Eastern. He didn't leave the White House until 8:45 p.m. Speaker Paul Ryan was all of us, checking his watch at 8:55 p.m.

Even during moments like this, after the President talked about governmental unity, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi did not seem convinced by Trump's message.

On the other hand, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was thriving, after getting a shout-out from the President after surviving a shooting attack last summer.