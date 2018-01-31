Special counsel seeks delay in scheduling Flynn sentencing

(CNN) Attorneys for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the special counsel's office told a federal court on Wednesday evening they are not ready to schedule a sentencing hearing for Flynn.

The government was set to deliver a status report on Flynn's case to the court Thursday, but both sides have asked to delay the deadline for that report until May 1.

Previously, a status update in the case of George Papadopoulos, President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, which the special counsel is also overseeing was delayed from February until mid-April.

Taken together, the Flynn and Papadopoulos delays suggest special counsel Robert Mueller is not preparing for the investigation to wrap up before the spring.