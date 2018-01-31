Why are GOP surveillance hawks so excited to 'release the memo'?

(CNN) After weeks of back-and-forth on Capitol Hill, and over the protests of the Justice Department and FBI, the White House is now poised to "release the memo" -- a controversial document crafted by the Republican House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes and purported to reveal abuses by top law enforcement officials as they sought clearance to spy on a former Trump campaign adviser.

Beyond the choreographed chaos, though, lies a more historically remarkable development. By making public the controversial memo, Republicans will position themselves in open opposition to a law enforcement establishment and intelligence community they have for so long held up, in many cases, as beyond reproach.

The new pose is both jarring and, in legislative terms, incongruous. As recently as last week, Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate voted to reauthorize a controversial expansion of a law -- the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act -- they're now effectively tearing down.

The nut of the accusation, as cobbled together by Nunes, is this:

1) The FBI and DOJ misled a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court when obtaining a warrant to wiretap Carter Page, the former Trump associate, ostensibly as part of the Russia investigation.