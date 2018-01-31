Priorities USA to spend $75 million on 2018 midterms

Washington (CNN) The Democratic group Priorities USA is increasing its budget for the 2018 midterm elections to $75 million, an aide said.

Priorities USA raised $17.6 million across its three arms -- a super PAC and two nonprofits -- in 2017. Of that, $2.1 million went to its super PAC.

The group has $26 million in commitments for donations in 2018, the aide said -- allowing Priorities USA to bump its budget for the year up from $60 million to $75 million.

Most of that budget will be pumped into digital advertising -- bolstering the efforts of two other Democratic super PACs, the House Majority PAC and the Senate Majority PAC, to win control of Congress in November's midterms.

"In 2017 Priorities USA began closing the digital divide between right wing conservatives and progressives," said Guy Cecil, the Priorities USA chairman. "Building on big wins in Alabama, Virginia and Florida, we are well-equipped to elect Democrats in November and hold Trump and the Republicans accountable in 2018 and beyond."

