FBI has 'grave concerns' about accuracy of GOP memo

(CNN) The FBI issued a rare public warning on Wednesday that a controversial Republican memo omits key information that could impact its veracity.

"With regard to the House Intelligence Committee's memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it," the agency said in a statement. "As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

Some Justice Department officials had concerns about publicly expressing continued opposition to releasing the memo, according multiple officials. The FBI went ahead and issued the statement anyway. President Donald Trump had already been angered by the letter that the Justice Department sent to the House Intelligence Committee warning the release would be "extraordinarily reckless."

The FBI warning was the latest evidence of law enforcement and intelligence agencies raising concerns about the potential public release of a memo composed by the staff of Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California.

There is concern being expressed to the White House by the Justice Department and the FBI that the memo has inaccuracies and does not paint a full picture of how the process works, according to two law enforcement sources.

Read More