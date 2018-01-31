(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence is publicly criticizing Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat up for re-election this year in one of America's reddest states, ahead of a speech in the senator's backyard Wednesday night.

Pence, who's in West Virginia to address the Republican members of Congress during their retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, went after Manchin on Twitter.

Using the hash tag #JoeVotedNo, Pence tweeted, "in WV a few months ago & I spoke to the WV Chamber of Commerce. @Sen_JoeManchin was there -- & I looked him in the eye and I told him, 'Joe, the people of the Mountain State are counting on you,' so let's 'get this tax cut done together.' But #JoeVotedNo."

Manchin, in a statement responding to Pence's attack, hit the vice president for major Republican initiatives that he said would devastate West Virginians, and contrasted Pence's attack with President Donald Trump's State of the Union call "for unity and bipartisanship."

"The Vice President's comments are exactly why Washington Sucks," Manchin said. "I'm disappointed in his comments but will continue to work to make Washington work so West Virginia and our country work."

