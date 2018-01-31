Michelle Obama gives a shout-out to 9-year-old mini-me

(CNN) Michelle Obama gave top marks on Wednesday to a young girl who dressed up as the former first lady for a school project.

Audrey Dow, a California-based mother of four in higher education, tweeted a photo Monday of her 9-year-old daughter in front of a handmade trifold poster on Michelle Obama, dressed in a matching blue dress and striking a similar pose to a photo of the former first lady.

"Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher . She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself," Dow wrote.

Quoting the tweet, Obama responded , "This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book!"

Obama has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House over a year ago. The Obamas moved two miles away from the White House, remaining in Washington as daughter Sasha finishes high school. The former first lady has been occasionally spotted around town.

