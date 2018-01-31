Washington (CNN) A transcript of the meeting where House Intelligence Committee Republicans voted to release their memo alleging FISA surveillance abuses shows Chairman Devin Nunes playing hardball with Democratic efforts to delay the vote and refusing to say if the White House had any involvement in his efforts.

In the transcript, released Wednesday, Nunes clashed with Democrats over whether his staff was talking to the White House about the memo. The hour-long meeting Monday broke sharply along partisan lines, with even one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the House, Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, joining Nunes in voting down Democratic motions, including to allow the Justice Department and FBI to review the classified four-page memo and brief their panel before its release.

Ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California said he had spoken to FBI Director Chris Wray about his concerns with the document -- which alleges abuses of the FISA law connected with obtaining a surveillance warrant on a member of Trump's campaign team -- but Nunes rejected the motion.

"I would say to the gentleman that the Department of Justice and the FBI have been under investigation by this committee for many, many months for FISA abuse and other matters," Nunes said. "That investigation continues. And I would urge my colleagues to vote no, we are not going to be briefed by people that are under investigation by this committee."

The committee's dispute with the FBI escalated on Wednesday as the bureau issued a statement expressing "grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

