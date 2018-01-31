(CNN) A federal judge hearing a case concerning the Trump administration's phaseout of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program issued a blistering critique of what he called the President's "recurring, redundant drumbeat of anti-Latino commentary."

"It's not just an ad hoc comment that was overheard on an open mic," Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said Tuesday in a Brooklyn courtroom. "It's not just that somebody at INS said something derogatory about Mexicans. This came from the top."

"It's extreme, it's recurring, it's vicious," he added.

Garaufis' comments came during a case brought by DACA participants and 16 states challenging how the administration decided to terminate the program. The Trump administration is seeking to dismiss the challenge, arguing that the attorney general and the Department of Homeland Security had concluded that the Obama-era program was unlawful and announced in September that it should be unwound in an orderly fashion.

Last month, a judge in California, hearing a similar case, temporarily blocked the administration's attempt to bring the program to a close. Justice Department lawyers are appealing that decision to the Supreme Court.

