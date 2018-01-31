Why the Nunes memo really isn't a partisan fight

(CNN) Because we are so polarized politically these days, there's a tendency to assume that every single issue that breaches our collective national consciousness must, at its root, be a fight between Democrats and Republicans.

And, most are!

But, the assumption of this polarization sometimes oversimplifies the actual dynamic at work. That is very much the case when it comes to whether or not the White House should release a memo put together by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that allegedly contains a series of instances of wrongdoing by the FBI and law enforcement as it relates to the 2016 presidential election.

One one side of the divide, you have Nunes, the GOP members of the House Intelligence, who voted along party lines earlier this week to release the memo, Speaker Paul Ryan and White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump himself was overheard Tuesday night telling Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina he was "100%" supportive that the memo be released within the 5 day window. But, the White House has offered no official position yet.

