Washington (CNN) Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Bob Brady formally announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election, according to a statement from his office.

"Two weeks ago, I spent Saturday and Sunday sitting by myself in my congressional office only to watch the Eagles NFC Championship game alone as I waited for a vote on the floor of the House -- a vote that never took place," he said in his statement, referring to the government shutdown. "Don't get me wrong, I am the luckiest guy in the world. ... But there are some things I love even more."

He continued: "I have been married to my wife Debbie for twenty-one years. Twenty of those years, I spent four days a week in the US Congress. I now have a great grandchild and another one on the way. Today I choose them."

Brady, who has served in his position since 1998, first made his announcement to ward leaders at the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee's headquarters after hoagies were served, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He told the newspaper he is retiring because of his family and concerns about how redistricting will affect his congressional colleagues in his state.

Read More