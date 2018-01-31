Washington (CNN)Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Bob Brady announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election.
Brady, who has served in his position since 1998, made his announcement to ward leaders at the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee's headquarters after hoagies were served, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
He told the newspaper he is retiring because of his family and concerns of how redistricting will affect his fellow congressional colleagues in his state.
"I've been married for 21 years," Brady told the newspaper. "For 20 of those years, I've been going to Washington four days a week. I need to come back home."
Brady is the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, whose leadership sponsored legislation that would require members of the House and their staffs to complete anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training during each session of Congress.
In 2017, Brady faced criticism after it was revealed his campaign had given $90,000 to Jimmie Moore, an African-American Democratic challenger in the 2012 primary race. Moore then dropped out of the race.
Two of Brady's aides were implicated in the case. One of his aides, Don "DA" Jones, pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to the FBI. And the other, Ken Smukler, said he is fighting the charges.
This story is breaking and will be updated.