Washington (CNN) Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Bob Brady announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election.

Brady, who has served in his position since 1998, made his announcement to ward leaders at the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee's headquarters after hoagies were served, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He told the newspaper he is retiring because of his family and concerns of how redistricting will affect his fellow congressional colleagues in his state.

"I've been married for 21 years," Brady told the newspaper. "For 20 of those years, I've been going to Washington four days a week. I need to come back home."

Brady is the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, whose leadership sponsored legislation that would require members of the House and their staffs to complete anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training during each session of Congress.

