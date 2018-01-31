Meet the Democrat out-fundraising Ted Cruz in Texas last quarter

(CNN) Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Texas Democrat running to unseat Ted Cruz from the Senate, said he outraised his Republican opponent for the final quarter of 2017.

At an event in Houston on Sunday night, O'Rourke announced that his campaign had raised $2.4 million, noting that the amount came from 55,000 individual contributions.

"Texans have stepped up in this campaign," O'Rourke said. "We have 55,000 individual contributions ... the average contribution online is 25 bucks, and that is what is powering this campaign."

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cruz campaign took in $1.9 million in the last quarter of 2017. However, the incumbent Republican maintains an advantage when it comes to cash on hand, ending the year with $7.3 million -- as opposed to O'Rourke's $4.6 million, according to their report. The Cruz campaign did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

The fundraising announcements came days before the Federal Election Commission filings deadline on Wednesday.

