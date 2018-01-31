A woman who lost her job cleaning planes represented #MeToo at Trump's State of the Union

(CNN) Anny Gonzalez says she experienced in 2013 what so many women are now publicly opening up about in the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement: she was sexually harassed by her boss, tried to reject unwelcome advances and was eventually fired from her job cleaning planes at Boston's Logan Airport.

On Tuesday night, Gonzalez -- dressed in back and wearing a "TimesUp" pin on her blouse -- was surrounded by members of Congress and in the same room as Donald Trump as the president delivered his State of the Union address.

For the 24-year-old, Tuesday marked Gonzalez's first visit to the nation's capital. A guest of Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, she was one of numerous sexual harassment victims and survivors who were in the House chamber to represent the growing #MeToo movement at Trump's national address.

"I feel nervous being here. I never expected so many cameras and so many important people," Gonzalez told CNN. "I feel proud to have been chosen by the congresswoman to speak about the situation so that other women aren't going to suffer the same thing that I went through."

A mother to a 7-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son, Gonzalez said losing her job meant losing many of her belongings and being forced to move into a shelter. She planned to return to Boston on a 6 a.m. ET flight Wednesday morning so that she wouldn't have to miss work.

