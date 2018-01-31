Jennings: Trump was the grown-up in the room

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and former campaign adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Somehow, President Donald Trump has become the voice of bipartisanship and cooperation in Washington, while Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have taken a decidedly negative tone on major issues -- chiefly immigration. This stance was on evident display Tuesday night at the President's State of the Union address. Trump, whose initial compromise immigration plan shocked some last week for its willingness to offer a path to citizenship to the Dreamer population, was met with hostility by Democrats who seem to have forgotten who won the election.

The President again offered a cooperative tone to do something out of reach for the past two administrations: comprehensive immigration reform. He even flatly stated that neither side "will get everything they want," which sounds like a President who understands he must govern from the middle on complex issues like this one.

Time and again, Pelosi and Rep. Steny Hoyer, as Politico's Jake Sherman noted, couldn't bring themselves to stand for Trump's calls for bipartisanship. They look petty and small in the face of a President honestly trying to forge a solution to a problem that has festered for years.

Regardless of what happens on immigration (and I predict progress of some kind), Trump also nicely laid the groundwork for the Republican midterm campaign to come by touting the GOP's tax cut and positive economic news.

"Just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reform in American history," Trump said, a reminder to Americans that Republicans are capable of following through on promises after a period of policy stagnation under Barack Obama.

