Formula One to stop using 'grid girls' for the 2018 season

(CNN) Formula One has announced it will end the practice of using "grid girls," starting from the first race of the 2018 World Championship in March.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sean Bratches, the managing director of F1, said the "custom does not resonate with our brand values."

The new season begins on March 25, with the first grand prix being held in Melbourne, Australia.

"Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," Bratches said.

