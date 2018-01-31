Breaking News

CDC Director Fitzgerald resigns

By Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

Updated 10:05 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER, 5: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald is photographed at the agency's headquarters in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. (Photo by Melissa Golden for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(CNN)Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned from her position on Wednesday. The move comes one day after POLITICO reported Fitzgerald's purchase of tobacco stock after she assumed the position of the nation's public health agency. Such an investment is an obvious conflict with the mission of the CDC.

New CDC head: Georgia's health commissioner
HHS released a statement noting the resignation was accepted Wednesday morning.
"Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director. Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period," the statement said.
    Fitzgerald was selected for the position in July by then Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Tom Price.