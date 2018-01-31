Breaking News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

Updated 7:03 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of $85 million.
Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of $85 million.
The deal for the Gabon international, could see Arsenal's Olivier Giroud join Chelsea for a fee thought to be in the region of £18 million ($25.5m).
The transfer merry-go-round involving Arsenal, Dortmund and Chelsea could take Michy Batshuayi from the Premier League champions to the Bundesliga club.
Manchester City confirmed the signing of Aymeric Laport from Athletic Club, after the Premier League leaders activated the £57.2 million ($80.9 million) buyout clause in the defender's contract.
And the Manchester club Alexis Sanchez has signed for is ... United.
Sanchez had linked with a move to Manchester City, but the 29-year-old Chilean has opted to join Jose Mourinho's United.
Meanwhile Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Manchester United to join Arsenal in the transfer swap involving Sanchez.
Carlos Tevez returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, where he was the highest paid player in the world -- earning a reported $900,000 per week.
Philippe Coutinho has joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a transfer widely reported to be worth $170 million.
Besiktas' forward Cenk Tosun is set to join Everton for a reported £27 million fee, making him the most expensive player in Turkish Super Lig history. "It is just personal terms now, the final stage," said manager Sam Allardyce on Thursday.
Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted 14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club's record signing is only now eligible to play.
Story highlights

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal
  • Gabon international moves from Borussia Dortmund

(CNN)Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Arsenal for a reported club record fee of $85 million.

Dortmund Sporting Director, Michael Zorc, thanked the Gabon international for his five years of service to the Bundesliga club.
"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund," said Zorc. "Scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017.
    "We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal. "

    $6 billion business

    Football clubs around the world spent a record $6.37 billion on transfers in 2017 -- and this doesn't show any signs of slowing in 2018.
    That $6.37 billion figure is a 32.7% increase in spending from the previous year, while a new record was also set with 15,624 international transfers.
    Despite the exorbitant amount of spending, according to the annual report released by FIFA, just 15.8% of all transfers involved fees and more than two-thirds of all money spent came from only 50 clubs.
    But elite teams, particularly in England, are not looking to tighten their purse strings in the first transfer window of 2018, with big-money deals having already been paid for Aubameyang, Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez and Aymeric Laporte.
    'Transfer merry-go-round'

    Aubameyang's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal was the first big deal to be completed on January's Deadline Day, often the year's most hectic 24 hours of the year for finalizing transfers.
    The 28-year-old's move to Arsenal reportedly hinged on Dortmund's ability to find a suitable replacement, namely Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, which then meant Antonio Conte's side had to fill the hole left by the Belgian.
    The transfer merry-go-round involving Arsenal, Dortmund and Chelsea will be complete if the Premier League champions finalize the signing of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.