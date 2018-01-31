Story highlights Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal

Gabon international moves from Borussia Dortmund

(CNN) Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Arsenal for a reported club record fee of $85 million.

Dortmund Sporting Director, Michael Zorc, thanked the Gabon international for his five years of service to the Bundesliga club.

"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund," said Zorc. "Scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017.

"We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal. "

