(CNN) The Palace of Westminster, often cited as the most famous parliament building in the world, is falling apart.

Behind the spectacular facade of Britain's legislature, roofs are leaking, a tangle of electrical cabling and steam pipes presents a fire risk, plumbing systems are inadequate and dangerous asbestos is all around.

For years, its members have put off a decision about what to do about it, largely because they worry about the consequences of spending large amounts of money on their own building when imposing cuts on other public services.

Experts say a decision cannot be put off any longer, and members of the House of Commons will vote Wednesday on a proposal to move out for up to six years while a full restoration is undertaken.

But at the last minute, the government has given MPs an option to to put off a decision again, until 2022, although some vital "patch and mend" works would continue in the meantime. MPs will be allowed a "free" vote, meaning their party leaders will not tell them what to do. That means the outcome is hard to predict.

