Turkey court decides to release Amnesty International chief

(CNN) A court in Istanbul ordered the conditional release Wednesday of Amnesty International's chairman in Turkey after nearly eight months in custody, the rights group said.

The Amnesty official, Taner Kılıç, and 10 other human rights activists, including Amnesty International Turkey's director, İdil Eser, went on trial in October accused of aiding groups that Turkey describes as "armed terrorist organizations."

The court has decided to release Kılıç from custody, but the trial against the 11 on "trumped-up, terrorism-related charges" continues, Amnesty International said. The others were detained but released earlier.

The group said it would continue the fight to have all charges dropped against the activists and what it called "all the other innocent victims" caught up in a Turkish government crackdown.

Read More