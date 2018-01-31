Coaches Belichick, Parcells face off in ESPN's 'The Two Bills'

(CNN) The beneficiary of inordinately good timing, ESPN's latest "30 for 30" documentary, "The Two Bills," focuses on the soap-opera-worthy history of football coaches Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, bringing the two together -- for a sometimes-stilted face-to-face encounter -- as the latter prepares for his latest Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots.

"Friend, mentor, competitor," Belichick says, in his taciturn manner, as he heads toward the orchestrated meeting. The documentary then proceeds to recount their long relationship, with Belichick working as an assistant under Parcells, who went on to win a pair of Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

The relationship gets thornier, however, with Parcells' move to the Patriots and the Jets, yielding considerable drama when Parcells went out of his way to scuttle Belichick's hiring as head coach by New England owner Robert Kraft.

The high-stakes jockeying followed Parcells' public spat with Kraft, famously complaining about ownership -- in a veiled stab at his lack of input in assembling the team's roster -- "If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries."

Director Ken Rodgers engages in the by-now common "30 for 30" practice of putting his subjects together in a room (the network did the same with boxers Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran, for example, in "No Mas"), a taste of reality-TV-style showmanship that feels stiff and unnecessary.

Read More