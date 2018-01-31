Story highlights Paris Hilton is a model for a Kanye West fashion campaign

(CNN) Paris Hilton dressed up to become a Kim Kardashian West clone.

Or would that be "klone," given the Kardashians' love of the letter "k?"

Either way, Hilton gives a pretty good impression of the reality star and mogul.

👑 #YeezySeason6 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

The socialite transformed herself for her friend's husband's fashion campaign, Yeezy Season 6. Kanye West's Yeezy brand is well known for innovative promotions.

This time, he's tapped into public fascination with his wife, as well as some fans' obsession with the relationship between her and Hilton.