Netflix is bringing back an oldie but a goodie. The newly rebooted "Queer Eye" is debuting in February. This time around a new fab five seeks to help people makeover their lives in everything from food to fashion.

"My First Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman": George Clooney": The no-longer-totally-retired late-night host chats it up with famed actor and new dad, Clooney. (Netflix)

"Everything Sucks" Season 1: High school misfits brave life in the 1990s in this new series. (Netflix)

"Seven Seconds" Season 1: Tensions run high in a community after an African- American teen is critically injured by a white police officer in this drama. (Netflix)

"When We First Met": Time travel and a guy regulated to the friend zone all figure in this romantic movie. (Netflix)

"Fullmetal Alchemist": A popular anime gets the live-action treatment in this project. (Netflix)

"Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers": The "Portlandia" star offers his unique take on life in this comedy special. (Netflix)

"Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia" Season 1: A magic toy chest helps fun-loving Luna Petunia enter the fantastic land of Amazia, where adventures, friendship and learning await. (Netflix)

"Ocean's Thirteen": Danny Ocean rounds up his fellow criminals for a third heist. (Netflix)

"The Hurt Locker": A sergeant classes with his bomb squad members while serving in Iraq in this critically acclaimed film. (Netflix)

"One Tree Hill": A pair of brothers both love each other and compete in the town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. (Hulu)

"Detroit": Based on a real life story, this drama tells the tale of what happened during the 1967 riots in Detroit, Michigan. (Hulu)

"Parenthood": This series about the highs and lows of family was centered on the lives of the Braverman clan. (Hulu)

"Akeelah and the Bee": A young girl from the inner city aspires to become the National Spelling Bee champion. (Hulu)

"The Looming Tower" Season 1 premiere - Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, this drama traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and what may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11.(Hulu)

"Dirt": Courteney Cox stars as a hard-driving tabloid editor who will do whatever it takes to get to the truth behind the lives of celebrities. (Hulu)

"A Fish Called Wanda": A group of robbers try to double-cross each other for the proceeds in this comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Terms of Endearment": Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson star in a story about a mother and daughter over 30 years. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Broad City" Season 4 : This comedy series about the adventures of two women in New York City has won a cult following. (Hulu)

"He Said, She Said": Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth Perkins star as a pair of journalists with opposing views find they might have a few things in common in this romantic comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Mermaids": Cher plays an unconventional mother raising two daughters on her own in a small town in 1963. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Absentia" Season 1: An FBI agent who is declared dead must reclaim her identity and prove her innocence when she finds herself the prime suspect in a string of murders. (Amazon Prime)

"The Tick" (Second half of Season 1): Fans have been all over this reboot about an affable superhero and his accountant sidekick, based on a comic book of the same name. (Amazon Prime)

"Mozart in the Jungle" Season 4: The music keeps on playing in the comedic drama series about the maestro of a symphony in New York City. (Amazon Prime)

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly": Clint Eastwood stars in this spaghetti Western about three gunslingers competing to find a fortune. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector": A slovenly cable repairman becomes a big-city health inspector tasked with uncovering the source of a food poisoning epidemic in this comedic film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Red Dawn": A group of teens in band together to protect their town and the U.S. from the Russians as World War III looms. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call": A fake Hollywood casting call enlists all sorts of hijinks in this comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Star Trek": A young James T. Kirk must do battle with a vengeful Romulan from the future seeking to destroy the Federation in this JJ Abrams directed film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Mystic Pizza": This coming-of-age film about a pizza parlor in a fictitious Connecticut town helped pave the path that made Julia Roberts a star. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Wonder Woman": Gal Gadot stars as the Amazonian warrior who makes it her mission to try and stop a war. (HBO Now)

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul": The Heffley family's road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course in this third sequel to the 2010 family film. (HBO Now)

"Alien": This now classic sci-fi thriller, featuring an extraterrestrial creature that stalks the crew of a spaceship, launched a franchise and this director's cut will be scary good for fans. (HBO Now)

"The Hand That Rocks the Cradle": Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra star in this psychological thriller about a nanny who seeks to steal a woman's life and family. (HBO Now)

"Girlfriends": Three friends struggle with the responsibilities that come with being a modern woman of a certain age. (Acorn TV)