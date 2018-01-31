Macaulay Culkin would do 'Home Alone' remake if ...

Story highlights Former child star takes fans' questions in Reddit AMA session

(CNN) With everything being rebooted and remade these days, it's natural that talk would turn to the classic "Home Alone."

Participants couldn't resist asking him questions about the 1990 film that made him a child star.

Asked if he would consider participating in a "Home Alone" remake, Culkin, 37, offered an answer we assume was tongue-in-cheek.

"Only if it was set in the woods, à la 'Rambo,' " Culkin said.

