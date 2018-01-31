Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, and apologized for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

CNN published a report on November 2 that included more allegations of inappropriate behavior, this time from employees who worked on the set of "House of Cards." One former production assistant said Spacey assaulted him during a car ride to the set.

"I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position," said the former production assistant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity at the time, for fear of professional retaliation. Spacey did not respond to CNN's request for comment at the time on the new allegations.

"House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital also suspended the actor.

The show's writers were racing against the clock to find a new direction for the final season in light of Spacey's absence and it's still unclear how the lead star will be written out of the show.

Spacey's representatives did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.