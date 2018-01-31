North Korea to parade dozens of long-range missiles before Winter Olympics

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea is planning to show off dozens of long-range missiles at a February 8 parade, the day before the Winter Olympics is set to begin in South Korea, two diplomatic sources with deep knowledge of North Korea's intentions told CNN Wednesday.

The display , of "hundreds" of missiles and rockets, would be an attempt "to scare the hell out of the Americans," one of the sources said.

They also didn't rule out a missile test "in the near future" to send a strong message to American forces currently deployed in the region.

A South Korean soldier walks past a television news screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un approving the country's new ICBM test, at a railway station in Seoul on November 29, 2017.

The North's decision to participate in the Winter OIympics had been hailed as a breakthrough that could ease escalating tension on the Korean peninsula. However, the process has not been smooth.

