Hong Kong (CNN) Officers from Hong Kong's explosive disposal unit worked through Wednesday night trying to unearth and safely defuse a suspected World War II-era bomb found in "dangerous condition" at a construction site, police said.

It is the second unexploded device to be unearthed in the Chinese territory in a week.

The new explosive was found at 11 a.m. local time Wednesday close to the harbor-front Hong Kong Convention Center and Exhibition Centre, near where a 450-kilogram (992-pound) bomb was defused Sunday.

The discovery of the unexploded ordnance prompted police to close several roads and cordon off the area in the busy Wan Chai neighborhood, with shops shuttered and nearby walkways sealed off as disposal experts examined the device.

Police said about 4,000 people have been evacuated from the Wan Chai area.

Read More