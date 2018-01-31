Second World War II-era bomb discovered in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (CNN) A suspected World War II-era bomb was discovered at a Hong Kong construction site on Wednesday, according to police, the second unexploded device to be unearthed in the Chinese territory in a week.

The explosive was found near to the the harbour-front Hong Kong Convention Center, close to where a 450-kg (992 lb.) bomb was defused on Sunday.

Two police officers outside the construction site in Hong Kong where an unexploded World War II era bomb was found Wednesday, January 31.

The discovery of the unexploded ordinance prompted police to close several roads and cordon off the area in the busy Wan Chai neighborhood, with shops shuttered and nearby walkways sealed off as disposal experts examined the device.

Police said some cross-harbour ferry services were also suspended.

