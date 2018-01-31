Australian government secrets revealed after confidential files sold by accident

(CNN) An urgent investigation has been launched by the Australian government after a pair of locked filing drawers containing top secret Cabinet documents were accidentally sold as second-hand furniture.

The thousands of files, which were discovered at a furniture store in the Australian capital of Canberra and later obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), are alleged to contain confidential Cabinet notes covering five separate Australian governments.

In a statement after the revelation Martin Parkinson, secretary of the Australian Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, said an investigation would be undertaken into the disposal of the two sets of drawers.

"Given that the investigation is underway it is not appropriate for the Department to comment further at this time," he said.

The existence of the documents and their unlikely discovery was revealed by ABC Wednesday in a series of shock articles.

