Immigrant children don't have the right to free lawyers, court rules

(CNN) Immigrant children are not entitled to free court-appointed lawyers to represent them during their removal proceedings, a federal appeals court in California has ruled.

"The panel held that it is not established law that alien minors are categorically entitled to government-funded, court-appointed counsel," according to Monday's unanimous decision , written by Judge Consuelo Callahan.

The case was brought by a teenager, identified only as C.J., who had fled gang threats in Honduras. His asylum claim was rejected by an immigration judge and he then appealed the case to the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

His lawyers, from the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups, argued that a provision in immigration law implicitly requires the government to provide lawyers for immigrant minors.

But the appeals court rejected the claim and said it was "a privilege that Congress has not conferred."

