A man robs a pizza delivery person ... and leaves a trail all the way to his front door

(CNN) Add this to a list of the not-so-bright criminals.

A man ordered a pizza and robbed the delivery woman who showed up with the pie. But each step of the way, he left police so many clues, it'll make your jaw drop.

a) He used his own phone

b) He called from the same number he ordered a pizza from 4 days earlier

c) He robbed the delivery person in the parking lot of his apartment complex

d) He used a gun he stole from someone at a party

This happened in Tacoma, Washington, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department was more than happy to share, in vivid detail , all the (mis)steps the 20-year-old took.

Police responded to a 911 call on Friday night saying that a Pizza Hut delivery woman had been robbed at gunpoint.

