Hawaii officials to release results from investigation on false missile alarm

Story highlights Hawaii officials finished investigation into false alarm

Results to be released Tuesday, says Hawaii Department of Defense

(CNN) Hawaii officials have concluded their internal investigation into the false alert that told residents that a ballistic missile was speeding toward the state earlier this month, according to the Hawaii Department of Defense.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige along with other officials will release the results from the internal investigation at a Tuesday press conference.

The announcement will also include "some of the personnel actions that will occur within the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency" as a result of the investigation, according to the Hawaii Department of Defense.

An officer in the emergency operation center mistakenly selected an incorrect template to send the message to the public instead of the correct template that would've been sent internally, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.