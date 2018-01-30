Breaking News

5 things for January 30: FBI, State of the Union, Ireland, Cambodia, 5G network

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Tue January 30, 2018

Sources: McCabe forced out at FBI, not voluntary
Sources: McCabe forced out at FBI, not voluntary

    Sources: McCabe forced out at FBI, not voluntary

(CNN)On your next trip to Japan, check out the new all-digital museum, where the exhibits can really move you. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. FBI

The White House denies it had anything to do with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's surprise move to step down. President Trump's near-constant lambasting of him -- and other top FBI officials over the Russia investigation -- was no secret, but the White House insists Trump didn't push McCabe out. CNN's Chris Cillizza says this whole episode shows the President thinks anyone who hasn't shown loyalty to him is part of the "deep state."
Bernstein: GOP moves 'Monday Night Slaughter'

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee voted to release a classified memo, written by the GOP, which alleges FBI wrongdoing. Democrats say the memo is a mischaracterization of the facts. They were blocked from releasing their own competing version.
    House intel votes to release Nunes memo

    2. State of the Union

    President Trump has mostly played to his base during his first year in office. But tonight's State of the Union, his first, gives him a chance to reach out to the whole nation. It'll be a heavy lift. His approval ratings are stuck in the high 30s, and some Democratic lawmakers are so ticked at him they're skipping the speech. (Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg won't be there either.) The Dems and the GOP may want to hear different things from this President, but they both seem receptive to getting more info on his infrastructure proposals. So, at least that's a start at bipartisanship. CNN's coverage of the speech -- on all of our platforms -- starts at 5 p.m. ET.
    Four things presidents talk about during State of the Union

    3. Ireland

    Abortion is a crime in Ireland's constitution. But the country's cabinet OK'd a referendum, to be held in May, that could relax its strict abortion laws. Ireland, with its mostly Catholic population, is among just 50 countries that allow abortions only when a woman's life is at risk. No exceptions are made for incest and rape. But the public's opinion on this stance seems to be changing. In a poll, 56% of Irish voters support changes to the law. A majority of lawmakers support that, too, according to the same poll. 
    Abortion laws around the globe

    4. Cambodia

    Ten foreigners are in trouble in Cambodia. They're accused of violating the country's anti-porn laws after police raided a party. Cambodian authorities say the group -- made up of Britons, Canadians, Norwegians and a New Zealander -- was "preparing pornographic materials." Police sent out pics of what they say is the group simulating sexual positions (everyone is clothed). But those arrested reportedly said it's not them in the pictures, and they don't know why they were picked up. If convicted, they could face a year in jail.
    Backpackers face jail over porn charges

    5. 5G network

    The FCC's chairman is not a fan of the Trump administration's inclination to nationalize a secure 5G network. And that's a problem because the proposal  would need the FCC's OK. The National Security Council told the White House the government should take over the network to fight Chinese hackers and other threats. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says these decisions should be driven by the market, not the government.
    Axios: US considering nationalizing 5G network

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Won't you be my neighbor?
    Tom Hanks, the nicest man in Hollywood, will be the nicest guy in the neighborhood when he stars in a Fred Rogers biopic.
    Wear shoes
    A Canadian couple found dozens of parasitic worms in their feet after visiting a beach. We'll never look at the sand the same again.
    Toon cruise
    It's a cruise built around cartoon characters. So heaven for the little ones -- and a certain kind of hell for their parents.
    State of the typo
    Some folks who thought they were going to the President's big speech tonight instead have tix for something called the "State of the Uniom."
    See ya, chief
    The Cleveland Indians' divorce from the Chief Wahoo logo is nearly complete, now that it's been dropped from the team's jerseys.

    WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

    False alarm facts
    Hawaii officials today will release the results of their investigation into that false missile alert. 
    How folks reacted to the false missile threat

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    25%
    That's how much Liberia's new President, George Weah, will cut his own salary as part of an effort to confront his country's "broken economy"
    Liberian soccer legend wins presidency

    AND FINALLY ...

    Miles and milesd
    Some guy stapled together scenes from 127 movies to create this cover of The Proclaimer's 1988 song "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)." Because when you have the internet and (obvious) time on your hands, that's what you do (Click to view.)