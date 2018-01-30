Story highlights Putin argues other countries also guilty of doping

He directs criticism at "idiot" whistleblower Rodchenkov

Moscow, Russia (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted there had been "instances of doping use in Russia," but said the issue was a global problem.

Addressing supporters on Tuesday, Putin said: "There were instances of doping use, true -- I want the audience to know this and the whole country to know this."

But the Kremlin leader added: "There are many such examples around the world, but no one is making a big show of it."

Last year the International Olympic Committee (IOC) barred Russian athletes from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics over allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russia in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but will allow some individuals to compete as neutral athletes.

On Monday, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee confirmed to CNN that 169 Russian athletes will compete in all 15 sports at the Winter Olympics. Those 169 athletes are the ones who have been cleared by the IOC.

