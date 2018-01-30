Female jockeys just as good as men, says UK study

Story highlights Female jockeys just as good as men, says study

Findings based on results over 14-year period

Figures take into account quality of horses ridden

(CNN) Female jockeys are just as good as the men when it comes to riding racehorses, according to a new in-depth UK study.

The research found that once the quality of horses had been taken into account, the performance of male and female jockeys was no different.

However, when it comes to which jockey gets which ride the sport remains a male dominated profession.

The study, conducted as part of the Thoroughbred Horseracing Industries MBA at the University of Liverpool, showed that only 11.3% of professional jockey licences are held by women, with only 5.2% (Flat 6.5%; Jump 2.9%) of available rides taken by female jockeys.

"This study strongly indicates that female jockeys are every bit as good as their male counterparts," said the author of the study Vanessa Cashmore.