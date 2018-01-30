Breaking News

Victor Cha no longer expected to be nominated as US ambassador to South Korea

By Elise Labott and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 5:13 PM ET, Tue January 30, 2018

Washington (CNN)The widely rumored nominee to be US ambassador to South Korea, Victor Cha, is no longer expected to be nominated, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the situation.

CNN previously reported that the administration sent Cha's name to Seoul in December, where he received swift approval, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Amid nuclear tensions, South Korea tops Trump's long list of unfilled diplomatic posts
That process -- almost always a quick, rubber-stamp affair -- only happens after candidates have received security clearance and gotten signoff from the White House.
Cha was even escorted through the West Wing several months ago to meet people, including senior staff, according to an official and a source familiar with the matter.
    The sources could not say what the reason was for decision not to nominate Cha.
    Multiple White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.
    The Washington Post was first to report that Cha's nomination is not expected.

