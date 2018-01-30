US military says 'human error' caused blocking of key Afghanistan info

Washington (CNN) The independent watchdog charged with helping to oversee the war in Afghanistan claimed the Pentagon blocked it from publishing information about the control of territory in Afghanistan, a key metric that has been touted by US and Afghan officials as a benchmark to determine whether the US strategy is working.

The Pentagon has denied being responsible for the request to block the publishing of the information.

The NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, Operation Resolute Support, said the request was due to a "human error."

"It was not the intent of Resolute Support to withhold or classify information which was available in prior reports. A human error in labeling occurred," US Navy Capt. Tom Gresback, a spokesman for the operation, told CNN.

"The data is not classified and there was no intent to withhold it unnecessarily," Gresback added, saying the error was the result of a classification system that incorporates both NATO and US terms.

