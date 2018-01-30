Trump's State of the Union address: Live updates

Trump's State of the Union address: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 8:55 PM ET, Tue January 30, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH LIVE: President Trump's first State of the UnionReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH LIVE: President Trump's first State of the Union Content by LendingTreeMortgage payoff trick eliminates up to 15 years of payments Take control of your mortgage: refinance and save. Pay off your house with this insane trick Refinance rates are near historic lows. Don't miss out. Government changes to reverse mortgages you need to know Paid Partner ContentBankrateCD rates skyrocket - Lock in your rate today MyFinanceTwo savings accounts that pay 10x what your bank pays The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley FoolSomething mysterious is in the Arizona Desert The Motley FoolMark Cuban predicts world's first trillionaire