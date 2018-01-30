Washington (CNN) In a poignant moment during the State of the Union address, the House chamber turned somber as President Donald Trump recalled the stories of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, two teen girls murdered by members of the MS-13 gang.

"In September 2016, on the eve of Nisa's 16th birthday -- such a happy time it should have been -- neither of them came home," Trump said. "These two precious girls were brutally murdered while walking together in their hometown. Six members of the savage MS-13 gang have been charged with Kayla and Nisa's murders."

The parents, who were in the audience of Trump's first State of the Union address, could be seen tearing up as the President shared the story of the slain teenagers.

"Tonight, everyone in this chamber is praying for you. Everyone in America is grieving for you," Trump told the parents, who then were honored by a standing ovation.

Trump has spoken on the issue of MS-13 gang violence previously -- in a July speech he called for its destruction.

