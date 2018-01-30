Sources: Trump expected to reverse Obama order to close Guantanamo

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump plans to announce Tuesday during his State of the Union address that he is reversing President Barack Obama's executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, two Congressional staffers told CNN.

The State Department informed Congressional staffers on Capitol Hill of the announcement Tuesday evening, according to the sources.

The sources said Trump will permit Secretary of Defense James Mattis to allow the military to pick up alleged international terrorists and send them to the facility.