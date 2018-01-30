Search narrows for Wynn's successor as RNC finance chair

(CNN) The urgent search for a new Republican National Committee finance chair has narrowed to a few apparent front-runners, multiple sources tell CNN, following the resignation last week of casino magnate Steve Wynn.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has privately expressed his support for Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and CEO of Colony Capital, and Louis DeJoy, a deputy finance chairman for the RNC, as possible choices to succeed Wynn. Trump has noted that he believes both men would know what they are doing in the role and could be trusted, said one source familiar with the President's thinking.

Another source close to the committee confirmed that Barrack and DeJoy are among those people who have been discussed at high levels as possible picks for finance chair. The source cautioned, however, that the process is ongoing and other candidates might still emerge as discussions continue.

The search for a finance chair was set off Saturday, when Wynn submitted his resignation to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. A Wall Street Journal story published Friday detailed decades of alleged sexual misconduct toward employees by Wynn.

Wynn did not endorse Trump during the election, but Trump described him in 2016 as a "great friend."

