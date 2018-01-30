What will Trump's SOTU speech tell us about his plans for 2018? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday wherever you are: on TV, desktop, mobile devices, apps, CNNgo and more.

(CNN) There will be a tendency before, during and after President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night to look at the speech as a sort of blueprint for how his next year in office will play out.

No one should make that mistake.

Yes, past presidents have used the annual State of the Union address as part wish list/part outline of their coming year. But Trump is not like any president that has held the office before. So we need to stop using the same old frameworks -- and guideposts -- to describe and measure him.

Over the past year, I've come to think of Trump the way lots of sports analysts describe the NFL. They say it's a "week-to-week" league, meaning that just because a team looked great one week against one opponent is no guarantee they will look great the next week against a different opponent. After each slate of Sunday (and Monday) games, everything is wiped clean and everybody starts fresh. You can't use past performance to predict future results.

To me, the best way to think about -- and analyze -- Trump is as a day-to-day president. What he says and does on Monday has almost zero bearing on what he does on Tuesday. And it tells us absolutely nothing about what he plans to do on Friday.

Read More